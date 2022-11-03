Person hospitalized after jumping from I-94 overpass onto Cicero Aveneue

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is injured after jumping from the I-94 overpass Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 5:30 a.m., ISP troopers responded to a report of a distressed person on the overpass near Cicero Avenue.

Preliminary reports say upon arrival, the person jumped from the overpass onto Cicero Avenue below and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 5:48 a.m., traffic on Cicero Avenue under I-94 northbound was closed for investigation. All lanes reopened around 6:15 a.m.

No further information was available.