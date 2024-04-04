Person found dead at water purification plant on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found dead at a water purification plant on the city's South Side early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said that just before 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive at the Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant in the 3300 block of East Cheltenham Drive.

The victim suffered trauma to the head. His age was not immediately known.

Area 2 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police say there have been no arrests.

This is a developing story.