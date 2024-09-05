Peotone's pride, "Millie," needs a $950,000 makeover

Peotone's "Millie" needs help with its repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Far south suburban Peotone needs help preserving a historical treasure because its iconic windmill turns 152 years old this year it's seen better days, but the village is rallying in hopes of restoring the old mill.

Passing through Peotone, you'll see the source of its pride. You couldn't miss the mill even if you tried.

"Right here. We have the mill right here on the Village of Peotone logo," said Village Administrator Nick Palmer.

It's on every public works truck, every police patch, and squad car.

"It seems to mean everything – everything to the community," said Chief David Demik.

It's not the logo they love but the old windmill that inspired it. Locals know her by name: Millie. Ed Nelson, president of the Peotone Historical Society, spends more time with Millie than anyone else.

"The Peotone Mill was built in 1872. It's 152 years old this year," Nelson said.

Nelson said Millie has good bones, but she needs a major makeover because she is showing her age. Just last month, two large beams snapped and fell onto the second-floor deck, causing much damage.

"We had to come out and put police tape up around the perimeter so nobody went there," Demik said.

"It needs some major love," Knop said.

Millie needs new shingles, a balcony, and her sails back. The repairs are estimated at $950,000. Peotone can't afford it alone. The village has a GoFundMe site and has planned two fundraising events to raise much-needed funds.

"We would love donations from anybody that is interested in mills," Nelson said.

"Any help that anybody can give would be greatly appreciated," Demik said.

Nothing would make Peotone prouder – than saving Millie.

On Saturday, September 7, Peotone is hosting a golf cart pub crawl to raise money for Millie. Then, on Sunday the 15, the historical society will hold the annual Old Mill Fall Fest.

The old mill is open for tours every Sunday afternoon from May through October.