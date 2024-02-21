Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people of interest questioned in deadly shooting outside North Side Chicago school

By Elyssa Kaufman, Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are questioning two people in connection with a deadly shooting near Senn High School last month. 

It was in broad daylight Wednesday at 3:36 p.m. when a shooting killed 16-year-old Daveon Gibson and wounded two other Senn students – boys ages 15 and 16. The shooting happened Thorndale Avenue between Lakewood and Magnolia avenues – about a block and a half east of the school.

Chicago police say a car pulled up and several people with guns got out and started shooting.

At the time police called the shooting, targeted.

"I find in my heart to forgive the person that took my grandson away," said Daveon's grandmother, Sherry Wesley. "I'm broken. My family is broken. All I want is justice."  

The recent string of shootings near high schools has forced the Chicago Police Department to beef up patrols at CPS schools during dismissal and arrival.  

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:44 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.