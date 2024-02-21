2 people of interest questioned in deadly shooting outside North Side Chicago school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are questioning two people in connection with a deadly shooting near Senn High School last month.

It was in broad daylight Wednesday at 3:36 p.m. when a shooting killed 16-year-old Daveon Gibson and wounded two other Senn students – boys ages 15 and 16. The shooting happened Thorndale Avenue between Lakewood and Magnolia avenues – about a block and a half east of the school.

Chicago police say a car pulled up and several people with guns got out and started shooting.

At the time police called the shooting, targeted.

"I find in my heart to forgive the person that took my grandson away," said Daveon's grandmother, Sherry Wesley. "I'm broken. My family is broken. All I want is justice."

The recent string of shootings near high schools has forced the Chicago Police Department to beef up patrols at CPS schools during dismissal and arrival.