2 children have died from seasonal flu in Chicago, health officials report

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two children have died from seasonal influenza in Chicago, the city's Department of Public Health confirmed.

Both children were under the age of 2 years old, according to the department.

This announcement comes as respiratory viruses continue to spread across the city. Officials said the city did not experience any pediatric flu deaths last year.

Health officials recommend flu shots annually for everyone 6 months and older. A full list of vaccine clinics can be found on the City of Chicago website.

Hospitals strained by viral infections

Chicago residents are dealing with coinciding spikes in norovirus and respiratory illnesses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19.

This week at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, patient numbers got so high that for two hours, starting just after 7 p.m., the ER went on full bypass and could no longer ambulance patients.

Franciscan Health staff said their five suburban hospitals and Northwest Indiana started visitor restrictions within the last few weeks.

Doctors are stressing preventative precautions. They said soap and water works on norovirus, while hand sanitizer does not.