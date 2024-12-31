Chicago area health officials monitoring surge in norovirus cases. What you need to know.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cases of norovirus, a highly contagious stomach bug, are surging in the Chicago area and nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What does the outbreak look like across the Chicago area and what can you do to keep your family safe?

Cook County is tracking the highest number of norovirus cases in more than three years, and the county's top doctor said there are likely more cases going unreported.

Cook County Department of Public Health Data

"We definitely want to be aware of these kinds of viruses, because they are so so contagious and cause so much illness," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer with the Cook County Department of Public Health. "During holiday time because people are going out and celebrating. They are congregating with other people. That makes the spread that much more easy to happen."

CBS News Chicago asked health experts what you need to know as we track this rise.

"[The outbreak] can last a couple of months or more. It really can last until the spring," Rubin said. "Why it's higher now compared to two or three years ago, nobody really knows."

Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said norovirus cases are increasing statewide.

"For many, it is just a very uncomfortable GI (gastrointestinal) illness," he said.

Vohra said the main norovirus symptoms you should watch for are diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea - usually developing 12-48 hours you are exposed. He said most people get better within one to three days, but rare cases require hospitalization.

What can you do to stay safe from norovirus?

Experts said most important is consistently washing your hands. You should also fully cook any shellfish before eating, wash fruits and vegetables before eating, and clean any contaminated areas with bleach.

"The norovirus can stay on surfaces for a matter of weeks," Rubin said.

Another recommendation? Isolating for a couple days after symptoms stop.

"What is unique about this bug is that you can spread it even a couple days after you're feeling better," Vohra said.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Public Health said they could test wastewater for norovirus if they believe there's a public health need, but that is not happening now:

"Individual cases of norovirus are not reportable to CDPH; only outbreaks are reportable. However, norovirus is a very contagious virus and is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States. Outbreaks are more common during November through April, although people can get sick from norovirus any time during the year. Several small outbreaks of suspected norovirus have been reported to CDPH in December, but this is not out of the ordinary for this time of year. Norovirus outbreaks are usually caused by a sick person spreading the virus through direct contact. Common settings for outbreaks include healthcare facilities, restaurants, and schools or childcare centers. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea which usually develop 12-48 hours after exposure to the virus. Most people get better within 1 to 3 days, but young children under the age of 5 years, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections. The best ways to prevent norovirus are to wash your hands with soap and water well, cook shellfish thoroughly, wash fruits and vegetables, clean and disinfect surfaces with bleach after someone vomits or has diarrhea, and stay home for 2 days after your symptoms stop. As for wastewater surveillance, we are not monitoring for norovirus currently, but we do have the capability to do so, should we believe there is a public health need – for now, norovirus reports are not out of line with what we typically expect to see in the wintertime."

With kids heading back to school after the holidays during this norovirus surge, parents can find more information on the illness on the CDC website.