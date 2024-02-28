Pedestrian struck killed by SUV while walking on road shoulder in Chicago suburb

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on the shoulder of a roadway in North Barrington Tuesday evening.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 22 and Rainbow Road just before 7 p.m. for a car versus pedestrian traffic crash. Upon arrival, deputies found a 65-year-old man of North Barrington dead in the ditch line.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by a 47-year-old man from Geneva, was traveling eastbound on Route 22 in the area of Rainbow Road. As the SUV traveled eastbound, the vehicle struck the pedestrian walking on the south shoulder of the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and Route 22 is unlit in the area, according to police.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt. He immediately dialed 911 after the crash and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on the pedestrian.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.



