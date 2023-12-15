Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to eastbound I-290 at Kostner just before 5:30 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

ISP said a car was traveling in the fourth lane when a semi-truck swerved into its lane, causing the car to swerve right - striking a motorist and their car that was broken down on the shoulder.

The driver of the striking car stopped after the crash and waited for emergency responders to arrive.  

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.  

Lanes three and four on I-290 were temporarily shut down.  

No further information was available.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 8:58 AM CST

