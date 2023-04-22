Pedestrian struck, killed by car in North Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the city's North Side Friday night.

Police say just before 11 p.m., a 45-year-old man was standing in a closed lane next to a street sweeper, in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, when a black sedan hit him.

The car continued northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was not an IDOT worker, police said.

No arrests were made.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.