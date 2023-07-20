Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-80/94

CHICAGO (CBS) – Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Interstate 80/94 Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., reports were made of a black female wearing all black walking in the roadway of eastbound I-80/94 just east of Broadway.

Shortly thereafter, callers reported that the pedestrian had been struck by a car, police said.

The vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

The pedestrian died as a result of the impact. Her identity is pending confirmation by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or have any information about the vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Kay Galvan at 219-696-6242.