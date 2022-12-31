Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck by car in Skokie, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A person is injured after being struck by a car in Skokie Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Touhy Avenue.

Skokie police say the pedestrian was walking across the street and was hit by a car.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition. The age and gender of the victim are also unknown.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

The intersection of Central Avenue and Touhy Avenue is closed for investigation.

No citations were issued. 

First published on December 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.