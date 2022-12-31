Pedestrian struck by car in Skokie, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A person is injured after being struck by a car in Skokie Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Touhy Avenue.

Skokie police say the pedestrian was walking across the street and was hit by a car.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition. The age and gender of the victim are also unknown.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

The intersection of Central Avenue and Touhy Avenue is closed for investigation.

No citations were issued.