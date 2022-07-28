Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford Freeway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was hit by a car in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near Sibley Boulevard around 3:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford at Sibley Boulevard while they investigate, and the lanes remained closed Thursday morning.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 9:23 AM

