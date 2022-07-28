Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was hit by a car in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near Sibley Boulevard around 3:40 a.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead.
Police shut down the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford at Sibley Boulevard while they investigate, and the lanes remained closed Thursday morning.
