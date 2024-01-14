Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on westbound I-88 in DuPage County

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 88 in DuPage County Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a passenger car versus pedestrian in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Mile Marker 138.5 just before 8:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was standing outside of their car following a previous crash when they were struck by a passing vehicle –receiving fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and identity of the victim is unknown.

At last check, ISP says the right lane of I-88 near Mile Marker 138.5 was closed for the investigation.

No further information was available. 

January 14, 2024

