Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Bartlett hit-and-run

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) – A pedestrian is dead following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Bartlett Saturday evening.

Police said around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lake Street and Valley Lane to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Witnesses say a 35-year-old man of Streamwood was running across the street when he was struck by a vehicle and then by a second vehicle - both traveling westbound on Lake Street. Neither driver stopped to render aid.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles is red in color and the other vehicle is possibly a dark-colored, four-door 2015-2022 Chevrolet Trax or GMC Terrain. Investigators also recovered car parts including front tire wheel trim, broken headlamp pieces, and a rubber portion of a windshield wiper believed to be from the Chevrolet or GMC.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for three hours while Bartlett police investigated the crash which remains under investigation.

The motor vehicle crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at 630-837-0846.