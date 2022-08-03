Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Lawndale; one driver fled the scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Pulaski Road, but was not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a silver car, which fled the scene.

A second driver then struck the victim, but did stop.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Four detectives were investigating.