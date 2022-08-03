Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Lawndale; one driver fled the scene

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Pulaski Road, but was not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a silver car, which fled the scene.

A second driver then struck the victim, but did stop.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Four detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.