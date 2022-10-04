Watch CBS News
PAWS volunteers return from Florida with dozens of homeless pets

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pets rescued from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

PAWS Chicago volunteers drove to shelters in the direct path of Hurricane Ian. They picked up 50 homeless pets displaced by the hurricane.

The shelters in Florida asked PAWS to return to help with a second wave of overcrowding.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 11:20 AM

