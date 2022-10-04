PAWS volunteers return from Florida with dozens of homeless pets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pets rescued from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

PAWS Chicago volunteers drove to shelters in the direct path of Hurricane Ian. They picked up 50 homeless pets displaced by the hurricane.

The shelters in Florida asked PAWS to return to help with a second wave of overcrowding.

HURRICANE IAN RELIEF: Tomorrow, more than 50 pets from Florida will arrive at our Medical Center to begin a new chapter in Chicago!



Over the weekend, PAWS Chicago volunteers drove vans filled with emergency supplies to the hurricane-ravaged Florida Gulf Coast, (1/4) pic.twitter.com/thWJ7eI2pn — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) October 3, 2022