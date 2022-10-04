PAWS volunteers return from Florida with dozens of homeless pets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pets rescued from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.
PAWS Chicago volunteers drove to shelters in the direct path of Hurricane Ian. They picked up 50 homeless pets displaced by the hurricane.
The shelters in Florida asked PAWS to return to help with a second wave of overcrowding.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.