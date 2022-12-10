PAWS Pet of the Week: Natasha

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for the PAWS Pet of the Week, meet Natasha.

Natasha is an adorable, playful 5-year-old Terrier mix. She loves running, jumping, and playing with toys.

Natasha was once a stray and ended up at Chicago Animal Care & Control, the city impoundment facility, back in October. PAWS Chicago is Chicago Animal Control's largest transfer partner and brought her into their adoption program where she's received training and lots of TLC. Her past is unknown, but something made her very shy and nervous, especially around men.

PAWS Chicago

Despite it all, she warms up quickly and seeks affection. Once you gain her trust, she will become your very best friend. She enjoys curling up in her favorite person's lap and will roll over for a belly rub. Natasha would do best in a quiet neighborhood with adopters willing to help her build confidence. In return, she promises a lifetime of love, companionship, and fun.

Natasha and many other adorable pets will be available for adoption during PAWS Chicago's Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon now through next Saturday, December 17! The week-long adoption marathon hopes to match 200 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens with loving homes, just in time for the holidays. View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at: www.pawschicago.org/adopt.