PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Moby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Moby is a cute dog that would love to be the center of your world.

PAWS Chicago

This 5-year-old mixed breed can be a little bashful at first, but don't you worry, that wears off pretty quickly. Soon he will want to show you what a star he is.

PAWS Chicago

He came to PAWS from Chicago Animal Care and Control, and has undergone some medical procedures, and stayed in foster homes while he healed. But he is adoption-ready now and ready for your home.

PAWS has been busy. This week they rescued 79 dogs and cats from a Caribbean island and they continue to take hundreds of pets from Chicago Animal Care and Control every month. They have many dogs and cats ready or almost ready for adoption in foster care – just waiting for some room at their Lincoln Park adoption center. When you adopt you save two lives – the pet you take home and the one you make room for at the adoption center. You can start the adoption process right now at pawschicago.org where you can preview available pets and make an appointment to meet a few.