Patrick Kane now an unrestricted free agent, but would like to return to Rangers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patrick Kane is now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, after the New York Rangers were eliminated in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Kane wasn't great with the Rangers, and still isn't sure if he'll need surgery for what's been a lingering lower body injury.

He says returning to the rebuilding Blackhawks never crossed his mind, but would welcome re-signing with the Rangers.

"With this team and with this opportunity, I would love that chance," Kane said. "I know they have young guys to sign and probably other priorities – you know, I'm turning 35 next year, but it's not like I feel old. I still feel young. I feel like the passion is still there. I know that I could be a top player, you know, if my focus is like solely on hockey."

With the Rangers' early exit, the 'Hawks pick in the Kane trade is a second-rounder this year.

It would've been a first-round pick if the Rangers had made the Eastern Conference Finals.