Passenger killed after car strikes light pole on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

Chicago police say just after midnight, in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the driver, a 20-year-old man, was heading northbound when he swerved to avoid hitting another car. That caused him to hit a curb and then a light pole before coming to a stop.

The passenger in the car, identified as 25-year-old Jorge A. Castillo, was taken to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was also taken to Northwestern in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.