Passenger killed, 2 drivers hurt in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was killed, and two others were hurt following a hit-and-run crash involving multiple cars on the city's South Side Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Western Avenue.

Police said two women, a 36-year-old driver and a 37-year-old passenger, were traveling in a sedan heading westbound on 87th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Western. At this time, the car was struck on the passenger side by an SUV driven by an unidentified male.

The victim's car spun and struck another SUV, driven by a 70-year-old man, and a sedan, driven by a 45-year-old woman; both stopped at a traffic light facing northbound on Western Avenue before striking a fire hydrant.

The driver of the first car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The passenger, identified as Tilisha Anderson, 37, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, suffered blunt trauma to the head and was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 70-year-old driver refused medical attention.

The 45-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Little Company of Mary in good condition.

The driver of the striking car fled the scene.

No citations were issued.

Major Accidents are investigating.