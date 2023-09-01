Watch CBS News
Local News

Community leaders celebrate passage of bill making Arab Americans count in Illinois data

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Community leaders celebrate passage of bill making Arab Americans count in state data
Community leaders celebrate passage of bill making Arab Americans count in state data 01:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arab American community leaders on Thursday celebrated the passage of a new state bill – which requires collecting data on Arab Americans for the first time.

This follows yearslong reporting by the CBS 2 Investigators, revealing the devastating impact of a lack of data collection on Arab Americans.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill on Friday, Aug. 4. Illinois is the first state to pass such a bill.

Community leaders said counting Arab Americans as their own separate group in the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) category – instead of counting them as white or "other" – will improve their health, education, and economic conditions.

"This is one, acknowledging folks that have been underrepresented – or not represented – for various reasons, and two, understanding that we need accurate information. We need data. We need to do the outreach to better understand what makes up our communities; what makes up our state," said Illinois state Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago). And that's what we've accomplished here today."

The bull requires state agencies to include the MENA category. The state-level change is important, because the U.S. Census does not currently count Arab Americans as their own separate category.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.