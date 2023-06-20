Party where Willowbrook mass shooting broke out did not have proper permit

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Businesses at the scene of a deadly mass shooting were back on the scene Tuesday for the first time since the attack in southwest suburban Willowbrook.

Gunfire claimed the life of Reginald Meadows – a 31-year-old father from Willowbrook – and left at least 22 others hurt early Sunday morning.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, some business owners were left having to clean up damage from the barrage of bullets that came flying through the parking lot near Hinsdale Lake Terrace at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane — as officials figure out how to stop such an attack from happening again.

The Five Star Pantry convenience store on the corner took at least 10 bullets. One came straight through the store and shattered the freezer door on the opposite wall.

The owner said he had nothing to do with the planning of the event. Other businesses owners nearby have said the same.

But we have discovered that whoever did organized the event failed to take the proper steps.

"No permit came through our committee for approval," said DuPage County Board Commissioner Brian Krajewski (R-3rd).

Krajewski represents the area of unincorporated Willowbrook Township where the mass shooting happened.

He said there is a permitting process in place for special events like the Juneteenth party where the shooting happened — and it would have been required in this case, because the parking lot was not zoned for a such a party.

Krajewski said to his knowledge — and he sits on the committee that makes the approvals — the DuPage County Board never got a permit request or even a phone call inquiring about the gathering.

The permitting process would have involved an extensive evaluation of the proposed party - and likely would have included requirements for additional security.

"They would let their - at roll call – their PD know: 'Hey, there's this big event going on. There's, you know, x amount of people going to be there,'" Krajewski said. "It's ultimately our decision as a board whether to issue a permit or not."

As we continue to wait for an update from investigators on this case, the DuPage County Judicial Public Safety Committee is doing a deeper dive into what happened - and what the county might learn from this tragedy.

