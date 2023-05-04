Parkway Gardens shooting leaves multiple people wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple people were shot in the Parkway Gardens housing development Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just south of 63rd Street.

Police said multiple people were shot, and their conditions were unknown.

The Fire Department reported one person who was shot was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical, but stable, condition. This person may have been a teenager.

The Fire Department was already on the scene to transport someone for shortness of breath in an earlier and separate incident, and the CFD called a 10-1 for an emergency police response.

The CFD could not immediately confirm this was because their ambulance was struck by gunfire. The CFD did say ambulance No. 14 was removed from the scene and was being inspected.

No one in the ambulance was injured.

Police had multiple areas in the private housing development sectioned off with crime scene tape. Multiple squad cars were also lined up on King Drive nearby.

Parkway Gardens is a 13-acre, 694-unit private apartment development. It was constructed between 1950 and 1955.