Park Ridge police investigate gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are investigating a shooting at a Park Ridge gas station.

It happened early Monday morning around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobile -7/11 gas station, located at 814 Higgins. Police said the shooting happened between two people in different cars in the station parking lot.

Both vehicles left the area after shots were fired. Police are looking at surveillance images taken at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.

December 26, 2022 / 12:48 PM

