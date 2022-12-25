Watch CBS News
Local News

Park Ridge first responders host Christmas Day Parade at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – First responders in Park Ridge are looking to spread some holiday cheer on Christmas.

They will be hosting a holiday parade in partnership with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and first responders from neighboring communities.

They're celebrating the brave children spending the holiday at the hospital.

Vehicles will enter Lutheran Lane at Dempster Avenue and proceed up Main Drive ending on Western Avenue before briefly stopping on the North side of the glass tower on the Children's side of the Hospital to wave to the children and their families.

The parade will happen on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 9:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.