Park Manor charity hosting food giveaway in time for Easter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Park Manor charity is making sure families have food on the table for Easter.
The charity "Project H.O.O.D" is hosting a giveaway Saturday morning at the organization's headquarters at 66th and King Drive.
It starts at 10 a.m. and will last until the food runs out.
In addition to the giveaway, there will also be a DJ, performances, and other giveaways.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.