Park Manor charity hosting food giveaway in time for Easter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Park Manor charity is making sure families have food on the table for Easter.

The charity "Project H.O.O.D" is hosting a giveaway Saturday morning at the organization's headquarters at 66th and King Drive.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will last until the food runs out.

In addition to the giveaway, there will also be a DJ, performances, and other giveaways.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 4:52 PM

