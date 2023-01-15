One critically injured in Park Forest shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say.

Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department.

The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

The Park Forest Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Warwick Street.... Posted by Park Forest Police Department on Sunday, January 15, 2023

As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place, including along Warwaick Street and Westwood Drive.

This is a developing story.