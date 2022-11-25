Park Forest shooting leaves 2-year-old boy critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday morning.

Park Forest police said the boy was brought to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His family told police the boy was shot while at a home in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard.

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital for surgery, and was listed in critical condition.

Police said it wasn't clear if the boy was shot accidentally or intentionally, or exactly where in the home the shooting happened.

The Park Forest Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Forest Police at 708-748-1309.