Park Forest man charged after fleeing attempted traffic stop, crashes car on Stevenson Expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after failing to yield to an attempted traffic stop and crashing into another car on the Stevenson Expressway Saturday evening.

Illinois State Police say around 6:05 p.m., troopers located a black BMW that was wanted in connection with a previous shooting. While attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from troopers.

The car was tracked by aerial surveillance before it crashed into another car on southbound I-55 south of Route 83.

The driver, identified as Diente M. Atkins, 31, of Park Forest, Illinois, ran from the vehicle and after a short foot pursuit, was taken into custody by Darien Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash.  The driver of the second car was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Upon release from the hospital, Atkins was taken to the DuPage County Jail and held for multiple felony, misdemeanor, and traffic charges, according to ISP.

No further information was available. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 11:09 AM

