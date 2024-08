Three hurt in shooting at McDonald's in suburb north of Chicago

Three hurt in shooting at McDonald's in suburb north of Chicago

Three hurt in shooting at McDonald's in suburb north of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot in a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago's far north suburbs early Sunday morning.

Police in Park City, Illinois, just south of Gurnee, say the men were at a McDonald's on Belvidere Road just before 1:30 a.m. when three other men followed them and opened fire.

The victims are all recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody.