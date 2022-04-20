Parents frustrated, curious on push for new library in Back of the Yards

Parents feel push for new library in Back of the Yards has been forgotten

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposed Back of the Yards library was fully funded almost a year ago and to the date and there is still no movement to build it.

CBS2's Sabrina Franza is digging into why -- speaking with parents who have been fighting for this to become reality for years.

"We need the city to invest in this community. I feel this community is apart. Like forgotten," said Alma Sigala, Parent

Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School has over 1,000 students.

but they don't have their own library -- they share it with the whole community.

"As a mom, I'm frustrated all the time," said Consuelo Martinez, Parent.

Moms we met say their kid's grades suffer from sharing a library with the public. They don't have a dedicated space to study.

"They don't use the library. They only used the classroom and hallways in the school for maybe to do their homework."

Parents fighting for a second library thought they'd won.

Last may the state set aside $15 million for a second, standalone space.

now parents have no idea where that money stands.

It's been almost a year since this money was allocated and still parents we've spoken to with students at this school say they feel their voices are not heard.

"I think it's not enough."

We dug into it -- the state says they're waiting on the city.

State Rep. Theresa Mah told us quote:

"Everyone wants to see a new stand-alone Library in the Back of the Yards as quickly as possible... A survey has been conducted of community members' wishes with regard to the location in which 300+ responses were gathered...community leaders, CPL and DPD will be further exploring potential sites, gathering information, and moving forward with next steps."



Different than what these moms say.

"I don't feel part of this project sometimes."

The city wouldn't give us a timeline yet -- saying they're in the 'scan' phase to pick a location.

After we started asking questions, State Rep. Mah told us she would push harder. We'll also keep on top of this project.

The state says the money for the project is still there -- and ready when a location is picked.