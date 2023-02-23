Watch CBS News
More CPS high school students will parade to the polls ahead of next week's elections

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With city elections right around the corner, more Chicago high school students will "parade to the polls" today.

Students from Vaughn Occupational High School will rally and then travel to the Loop's supersite to cast their ballots.

Several high schools are participating in the parade to the polls.

Today's voting by Vaughn students is sponsored by the Mikva Challenge - which encourages young people to get involved in politics.

