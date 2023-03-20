Watch CBS News
Palatine fire destroying and damaging 24 homes still under investigation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwest suburban Palatine is coming together, to help dozens of families, burned out of their homes.

It's still unclear what started the fire on Sunday that destroyed or damaged 24 units. Some residents said they barely had time to grab their coats.

The local school district is now trying to help, and plans to organize a collection of items to help students that are impacted.

