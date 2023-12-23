Watch CBS News
Local News

Pair robbed of cellphone, cash at gunpoint in suburban Chicago, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in Glenview Friday evening.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Initial reports say the pair were placing items into the trunk of their car when a male offender approached them, pointed a gun, and demanded their belongings to which they complied.  

The offender then entered a dark-colored vehicle and fled northbound through a parking lot – getting away with a cell phone and $1,500, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The victims described the robber as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, black clothing, and glasses with white-colored frames.

This incident is being investigated by Glenview Police detectives.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 12:42 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.