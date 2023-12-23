Pair robbed of cellphone, cash at gunpoint in suburban Chicago, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in Glenview Friday evening.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Initial reports say the pair were placing items into the trunk of their car when a male offender approached them, pointed a gun, and demanded their belongings to which they complied.

The offender then entered a dark-colored vehicle and fled northbound through a parking lot – getting away with a cell phone and $1,500, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The victims described the robber as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, black clothing, and glasses with white-colored frames.

This incident is being investigated by Glenview Police detectives.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.