Pair robbed at gunpoint in Chicago while using ATM on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and a woman were robbed while using an ATM on the city's Northwest Side overnight.
The robbery happened on Cicero near North Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Chicago police said the pair, both in their 20s, were using an ATM when they were robbed by two men with guns.
One of the robbers struck the man in the face, police said. He was not seriously injured.
The thieves sped off southbound in a black SUV.
No arrests have been made.
