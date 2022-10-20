Pace to begin series of public meetings on proposed 2023 budget plan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pace riders could soon notice some big changes coming to suburban bus services.
The transit agency is hosting public hearings to discuss its proposed 2023 budget.
Pace isn't planning any fare increases next year, but is planning to eliminate 69 bus routes that not been operating since the spring of 2020, at the start of the pandemic.
Public meetings on start Thursday in Wheaton. The hearing schedule is below:
- At the DuPage County Administration Building in Wheaton on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.
- A virtual hearing for Cook County on Friday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m.
- At Crystal Lake City Hall in McHenry County on Friday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
- At the Kane County Government Center Auditorium in Geneva on Monday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.
- A virtual hearing for the City of Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m.
- A virtual hearing for Will County on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon.
- A virtual hearing for Lake County on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m.
- At the Howard Mohr Community Center in Forest Park on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.