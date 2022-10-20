Watch CBS News
Pace to begin series of public meetings on proposed 2023 budget plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pace riders could soon notice some big changes coming to suburban bus services.

The transit agency is hosting public hearings to discuss its proposed 2023 budget.

Pace isn't planning any fare increases next year, but is planning to eliminate 69 bus routes that not been operating since the spring of 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

Public meetings on start Thursday in Wheaton. The hearing schedule is below:

