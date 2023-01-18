Pace teams up with South Suburban College to train bus drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a career change, Pace wants to put you in the driver's seat.
Pace is working with South Suburban College to hire and train a new generation of bus drivers. It's hosting a three-hour event at the school, where people can go through a pre-assessment.
Those who pass will go through a two-week course to get a commercial drivers license. Pace will cover the cost of tuition, training, books, and other fees.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.