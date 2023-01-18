Watch CBS News
Pace teams up with South Suburban College to train bus drivers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a career change, Pace wants to put you in the driver's seat.

Pace is working with South Suburban College to hire and train a new generation of bus drivers. It's hosting a three-hour event at the school, where people can go through a pre-assessment.

 Those who pass will go through a two-week course to get a commercial drivers license. Pace will cover the cost of tuition, training, books, and other fees.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:42 PM

