Pace to pay $13 million settlement after woman killed while riding bus
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pace will have to pay a $13 million settlement after a woman was killed while riding the bus nearly 2 years ago.
Back in May of 2021, Brenda Burse was riding in a Pace bus, when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The bus crossed lanes of traffic before crashing into a tree.
The settlement was reached with Burse's family last week.
