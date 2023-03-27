Watch CBS News
Pace to pay $13 million settlement after woman killed while riding bus

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pace will have to pay a $13 million settlement after a woman was killed while riding the bus nearly 2 years ago.

Back in May of 2021, Brenda Burse was riding in a Pace bus, when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The bus crossed lanes of traffic before crashing into a tree. 

The settlement was reached with Burse's family last week. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 8:00 AM

