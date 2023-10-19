Pace hosting public forum to discuss proposed 2024 budget

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pace riders will have a chance to comment on the proposed budget for next year.

Pace leaders released the proposal on Wednesday. They say the budget is balanced and maintains the service offered throughout the suburbs.

Some popular routes may even see increased service.

There would also be no fare increases next year.

Anyone who wants to weigh in on the proposed budget can do so at the Waukegan Public Library.

The meeting for public comments starts at 1:30 p.m. Additional hearings are scheduled and are listed on the Pace website.

Highlights of the 2024 budget include:

• Beginning in 2024, Pace proposes offering free rides to ADA-certified customers with a valid ID Card. These customers currently ride at the reduced fare.

• Pace's second Pulse arterial rapid transit line on Dempster Street between Evanston and the O'Hare Airport began Sunday service in August 2023 and is expected to add daily service before the end of the year. The 2024 budget includes daily Pulse Dempster service and other upgrades that improve service frequency on local routes.

• Pace expects to have 23 battery electric buses in service in 2024, distributed throughout the service area, supporting the agency's goal of reaching zero emissions by 2040.

• The 2024 Suburban Service Capital Program totals $118.5 million, primarily for support facilities and equipment and stations/passenger facilities. It also includes $59.1 million to support the design and construction efforts of two additional Pulse lines on South Halsted and 95th Streets.

