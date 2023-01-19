Pace hosting on-the-spot hiring event Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suburban transit agency, Pace, is having a hire-on-the-spot event this Saturday.
It'll be held at pace headquarters on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights.
The general event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
But if you're looking for a job as a bus operator or mechanic, bring your secretary of state driver's Abstract-MVR and plan to attend an assessment session at either 9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.
Any job offers will be made that day.
