Pace hosting on-the-spot hiring event Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suburban transit agency, Pace, is having a hire-on-the-spot event this Saturday.

It'll be held at pace headquarters on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights.

The general event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But if you're looking for a job as a bus operator or mechanic, bring your secretary of state driver's Abstract-MVR and plan to attend an assessment session at either 9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.

Any job offers will be made that day.

First published on January 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

