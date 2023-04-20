Pace hosting hiring event at Plainfield headquarters Thursday

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Pace wants to help you get a start in your career.

The transportation service is hosting a hiring event today in Plainfield.

They're looking to fill dozens of positions - including operators, mechanics, and more.

Some applicants could be given an offer on the spot.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pace headquarters on Depot Drive.