Pace hosting hiring event at Plainfield headquarters Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Pace wants to help you get a start in your career.

The transportation service is hosting a hiring event today in Plainfield.

They're looking to fill dozens of positions - including operators, mechanics, and more.

Some applicants could be given an offer on the spot.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pace headquarters on Depot Drive. 

First published on April 20, 2023 / 7:40 AM

