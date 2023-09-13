Pace hosting 'hire-on-the-spot' event in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Pace wants to help those looking to start a new career.

The bus service is hosting a hire-on-the-spot event in Plainfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Applicants interested in becoming bus operators can stop by for a brief interview. Job offers will be made on the same day.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Heritage Division location near Depot Drive and Van Dyke Road.