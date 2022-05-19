New 'Pace Bus Plus' pass will connect both Pace, CTA buses

New Pace Bus Plus pass will connect Pace to CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suburban Pace buses plan to issue a new pass that can be used to connect to and from Pace and the CTA.

The "Pace Bus Plus" pass doesn't work on the CTA as of yet.

The Suburban Transit Agency also plans to permanently accept the 7-day and 30-day CTA/Pace passes at reduced rates.

The changes will be discussed at six virtual public hearings starting Thursday afternoon and wrapping up on May 26.

For information on how to join the discussion, check out pacebus.com.