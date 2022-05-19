Watch CBS News
Local News

New 'Pace Bus Plus' pass will connect both Pace, CTA buses

/ CBS Chicago

New Pace Bus Plus pass will connect Pace to CTA
New Pace Bus Plus pass will connect Pace to CTA 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suburban Pace buses plan to issue a new pass that can be used to connect to and from Pace and the CTA.

The "Pace Bus Plus" pass doesn't work on the CTA as of yet.

The Suburban Transit Agency also plans to permanently accept the 7-day and 30-day CTA/Pace passes at reduced rates.

The changes will be discussed at six virtual public hearings starting Thursday afternoon and wrapping up on May 26.

For information on how to join the discussion, check out pacebus.com.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.