5 people hospitalized after Pace bus hit, flips on its side in Chicago

By Kris Habermehl

5 people hospitalized after Pace bus hit, flips on its side in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash left five people hospitalized, and a Pace bus flipped onto its side in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 5 p.m.

All five of those hospitalized were said to be in fair condition.

The intersection of 102nd Street and Wentworth was closed off to clean up the scene.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 5:29 PM CST

