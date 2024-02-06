5 people hospitalized after Pace bus hit, flips on its side in Chicago

5 people hospitalized after Pace bus hit, flips on its side in Chicago

5 people hospitalized after Pace bus hit, flips on its side in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash left five people hospitalized, and a Pace bus flipped onto its side in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 5 p.m.

All five of those hospitalized were said to be in fair condition.

The intersection of 102nd Street and Wentworth was closed off to clean up the scene.