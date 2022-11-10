Pace eliminating transfer fees, suspended routes after 2023 budget approval
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At a time when everything is costing more, Pace says it's cutting some costs for riders.
The new budget just approved for the suburban transit agency eliminates transfer fees on regular routes.
The budget also includes plans to upgrade the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg.
Pace is also officially eliminating some routes that were suspended in 2020 during the pandemic.
