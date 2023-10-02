Owners of weapons covered under Illinois assault weapons ban may now register with state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who own high-power rifles and other weapons covered under the Illinois assault weapons ban can now register them with the state.

Illinois State Police are now accepting what is known as endorsement affidavits. Such an affidavit allows people who own weapons outlawed by the Protect Illinois Communities Act to keep them.

The affidavit can be completed for assault weapons under the law, as well as .50-caliber rifles, and .50-caliber cartridges.

Anyone who bought such a weapon or ammunition under the act must submit an endorsement affidavit before Jan. 1, 2024. Large-capacity ammunition feeding devices are also regulated, but do not require an endorsement affidavit, state police said.

Affidavits must be submitted online through a Firearms Owner Identification Card account. Gun owners can access their accounts through ISP Firearms Services Bureau website, or directly through www.ispfsb.com/Public/Login.aspx.

A tutorial on how to submit an endorsement affidavit is also available on the ISP website, and can be found on the Protect Illinois Communities Act, Regulation on Assault Weapons page.

State lawmakers approved the ban in early January, and Gov. JB Pritzker quickly signed it into law. Before signing the bill, Pritzker invoked the memory of the July 4th parade mass shooting in Highland Park last year – which left seven people dead and 36 injured, and left a 2-year-old boy parentless and wandering around.

The shooter used a legally-purchased semiautomatic weapon.

In August, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled to allow the state's assault weapons ban to stay in place following a 4-3 decision.

A lawsuit had challenged the ban as unconstitutional.