Illinois Supreme Court upholds state's assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois Supreme Court will allow the state's assault weapons ban to stay in place.

In a 4-3 decision the court ruled to uphold the ban.

State lawmakers approved the ban in early January, and Gov. JB Pritzker quickly signed it into law. Before signing the bill, Pritzker invoked the memory of the July 4th parade mass shooting in Highland Park last year – which left seven people dead and 36 injured, and left a 2-year-old boy parentless and wandering around.

The shooter used a legally-purchased semiautomatic weapon.

The legislation banned dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.

Judges in both Effingham County and Macon County downstate ruled the ban unconstitutional, but Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who is defending the ban, appealed those rulings to the state's highest court.

Restraining orders sought in lower courts had blocked the state from enforcing the ban against hundreds of gun owners and several gun shops who challenged the ban, but those rulings only applied to the plaintiffs directly involved in those lawsuits.

The law is also facing challenges in federal court, and in May the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law statewide.

On April 28, U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn in East St. Louis issued a 29-page injunction ruling the ban was unconstitutional – because it restricted a person's right to defend themselves.

On May 4, the federal Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on that injunction.

That meant the law was allowed to remain effect while the case is reviewed by the Seventh Circuit.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller has said he expects the state's assault weapons ban could go before the U.S. Supreme Court within the next several months, and possibly decided within a year.