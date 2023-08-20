Watch CBS News
Outdoor pools at all Chicago Park District locations closing Sunday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's another sign that summer is ending.

Outdoor pools are closing starting Sunday.

The Chicago Park District says all the pools will close for necessary maintenance and to prepare staff for fall programs.

Indoor pools are also closed for the season.

If you still need a place to cool down, not to worry.

Chicago's 22 beaches will remain open through Labor Day. Water spray features at various parks will keep running through Sept. 30.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 9:52 AM

