OSHA investigates tent collapse in Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- OSHA is investigating a tent collapse that hurt 26 people in Bedford Park.

At last check, five of those people are still in hospitals, seriously injured.

The collapse happened at an employee appreciation event at 73rd and Central.

People CBS 2 spoke to on the scene said the tent in the parking lot fell onto the people underneath it.

A large tent collapsed at a gathering in a parking lot behind the Design Collective business on Sept. 14, 2023 CBS