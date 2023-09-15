Watch CBS News
Local News

OSHA investigates tent collapse in Bedford Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

OSHA investigates tent collapse in Bedford Park
OSHA investigates tent collapse in Bedford Park 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- OSHA is investigating a tent collapse that hurt 26 people in Bedford Park.

At last check, five of those people are still in hospitals, seriously injured.

The collapse happened at an employee appreciation event at 73rd and Central.

People CBS 2 spoke to on the scene said the tent in the parking lot fell onto the people underneath it.

Bedford Park tent collapse
A large tent collapsed at a gathering in a parking lot behind the Design Collective business on Sept. 14, 2023 CBS
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.