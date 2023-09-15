OSHA investigates tent collapse in Bedford Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- OSHA is investigating a tent collapse that hurt 26 people in Bedford Park.
At last check, five of those people are still in hospitals, seriously injured.
The collapse happened at an employee appreciation event at 73rd and Central.
People CBS 2 spoke to on the scene said the tent in the parking lot fell onto the people underneath it.
